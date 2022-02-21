Android app deals of the day: Fairy Knights, Mortal Crusade, Peppa Pig, more

Our first roundup of the best Android app deals of the week is now live. Just be sure to check out the $100 price drops now live on the new Samsung S21 FE smartphone before you dig in down below. You’ll find deals on titles like Fairy Knights, Mortal Crusade, Peppa Pig: Golden Boots, Peace, Death!, Business Card Scanner Pro, FOTONICA, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Alongside ongoing offers on Nest Hub 2nd Gen and Nest Hub Max, we are also now tracking a solid price drop on Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential on top of everything else in our smart home hub. Discounts on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A8 continue alongside the new S21 FE now at $600 (save $100). Just be sure to check out the latest Anker sale from $12, these portable SSD deals from $60, and everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Vadelle, a royal palace that does not receive rain.

Cursed monsters rise from their spells once again.

Kai heads on his journey to join the rite that will seal the monsters.

However, Kai encounters the secrets of the royal palace.

What would Kai and his friends meet at the end of this journey?