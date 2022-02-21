Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case for iPhone 13 Pro $11.50, more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Ultra Hybrid Clear Case for iPhone 13 Pro at $11.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally goes for $15 these days and this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This case is designed to fit the iPhone 13 Pro that was released late last year and offers a hybrid design that’s made of a TPU bumper with a PC back for extra rigidity. It’s also crystal clear to show off your smartphone’s premium design and the raised bezel lifts your screen and camera off flat surfaces to keep them protected, as well. Take a look at our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on coverage of the Ultra Hybrid Mag for more information on the company’s cases.

The Ultra Hybrid is the optimum case for showcasing the sleek design of the iPhone 13 Pro while giving it the protection it deserves. The hybrid construction combines a shock-absorbent bumper with a clear back designed for long-lasting clarity. Its simple makeup maintains a slim frame that works with wireless charging, while precise cutouts keep features readily available. Preserve the look of the iPhone 13 Pro with secured drop defense by encasing it with the Ultra Hybrid. Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back

