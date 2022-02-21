Eve Room delivers HomeKit-enabled air quality monitoring at new low of $58.50 (Save 42%)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $58.54 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $100 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings at $12 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is also a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to supplement an existing smart thermostat with some hyper local readings or want to get a better idea of your home’s air quality, Eve Room delivers with HomeKit support out of the box. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Plus, there’s a rechargeable battery to complete the package. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

While this isn’t the all-new version with Thread, today’s sale is about as notable as it gets and makes for a great way to upgrade your smart home while Amazon is clearing out previous-generation stock. Today’s deal is made even better when you look at the Eve Weather monitor, which sells for $22 more and can’t track as many stats as the lead deal.

As far as other smart home upgrades go, Lenovo’s new Smart Clock Essential with Alexa just went on sale for the very first time at $50. Though that’s also alongside this ongoing Philips Hue color bulb discount which delivers a match of the all-time low for only the second time at $30.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels.

