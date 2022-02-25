Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7 takes vacuuming off the chore list at $429 (New low)

Reg. $500+ $429

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $428.79 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $600, it just recently dropped to $500 and is now down to a new all-time low at 29% off. This is also $12 under our previous mention from last fall, too. Featuring a D-shaped design that’s geared towards tackling harder to reach spots which it vacuums, the Botvac D7 packs added laser-guided assistance for navigating around your space. That’s on top of a 120-minute runtime and Alexa and Assistant control. So if you’re still manually vacuuming, today’s discount makes for a compelling way to check a chore off the list permanently. You can also learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t need the more capable and more expensive D-shaped design offered by the lead deal, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a great alternative thanks to its $160 price tag. It steps down the feature set to something a bit more entry-level, but will surely do the trick for those tired of vacuuming by hand.

As far as higher-end solutions go in the autonomous cleaning space, last fall we took a hands-on look at the latest Neato D-series robotic vacuums when they were on sale for Black Friday, going hands-on with the D8 and D10 to see how the brand’s most recent releases stack up.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

