Amazon Luna Controller sees first discount since Black Friday at low of $50 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering its Luna Cloud Gaming Controller for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since back over Black Friday at $20 off. This also matches the best price to date, as well. Designed for Amazon’s recent Luna cloud gaming service, this controller will pair over Bluetooth to just about any device from a Fire tablet or Fire TV streamer to your Mac, PC, and even Android smartphones. There’s a typical gamepad form-factor which pairs with dual joysticks and an USB-C and AA-powered design. Alongside working with Luna, it can also be used as a typical controller, too. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great companion to the Luna Controller if you plan to try and game on your smartphone would be this gamepad clip. The official add-on accessory allows you to position a handset right above the controller thanks to an adjustable mount for taking full advantage of Luna’s cloud gaming perks. It’ll only set you back $13 at Amazon right now, elevating the package for mobile gamers in the process.

When it comes to actually playing titles on Luna, Amazon offers Prime members free access to a series of rotating titles that you can try out right here. Though if you want to dive into the full cloud gaming experience and play titles like Control, Sonic Mania, and other AAA releases, you’ll pay $5.99 per month after the 7-day trial expires. Retro game and more family-oriented packages are also available, too.

Luna Controller features:

A high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon’s new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games. Luna Controller uses Cloud Direct technology to connect directly to Amazon’s custom game servers when playing on Luna, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a local Bluetooth connection among Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!