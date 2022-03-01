Android app deals of the day: Romancing SaGa 3, Tormentum, Run or Die, and more

This afternoon’s Android app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. We also have the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $150 off and ongoing promotions on its new Galaxy S21 FE 5G, but for now we are on to today’s best deals from Google Play. Highlights include titles like Romancing SaGa3, Tormentum – Dark Sorrow, Unholy Adventure 3, Run or Die, Venture Towns, and more. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

In today’s best Android hardware deals we have Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $150 off the going rate joining ongoing deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Alongside a price drop on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2, we also have great add-on deals on the OnePlus Buds Pro, up to $800 off Sony’s 85-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K Google TV, the LaCie 1,050MB/s Rugged 2TB USB-C SSD, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 + DLC $48, Mass Effect Legendary $24, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Romancing SaGa 3:

The celebrated RPG classic comes West for the first time! Developed by industry veterans including the legendary developer Akitoshi Kawazu, Romancing SaGa 3 was originally released in Japan in 1995. This HD remaster of the legendary RPG masterpiece introduces optimized graphics, a new dungeon to explore, new scenarios and a new game+ function. Select one of the 8 unique protagonists and embark on an epic adventure defined by your own choices!

