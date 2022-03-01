Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 + DLC $48, Mass Effect Legendary $24, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch bundled with the Multiplayer Pack DLC for $47.98 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 31% off the going rate, $12 under the price of buying both individually, and the best we can find. If you haven’t added this gem to your Switch library, now’s your chance to score it with the DLC pack in one fell swoop. Not only can players interchange between Luigi and Gooigi (or control both at the same time with a friend) to solve puzzles, but you’ll also receive the ability to “race the timer with up to eight players to clear objectives on a series of floors in the ScareScraper.” The DCL also includes “chilling-yet-charming costumes that Luigi can sport” while doing it. Learn more about the main game in our hands-on review. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, XCOM 2, Kingdom Hearts III, MLB The Show 21, an Assassin’s Creed Xbox Publisher Sale, and more.
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Xbox $3 (Reg. $25+)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox Publisher Sale up to 75% off
- Dark Souls Trilogy from $43 (Reg. up to $55)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL $5 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $38 (Reg. $60)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Big in Japan sale from $2.50
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
