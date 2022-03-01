Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 makes for an affordable workstation from $399

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 8GB/128GB for $549 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s $151 discount delivers a match of the all-time low. You can also lock-in the best price yet on the entry-level 4GB/64GB configuration at $399, down from $499. Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s Chrome OS offerings, you can also score the Galaxy Chromebook Go for $249 at Amazon. This offering isn’t going to deliver as compelling of a portable workstation, but will make for a more affordable way to check emails, browse the web, and more while away from the desk.

Though should a more premium offering be more what your mobile workstation setup calls for, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is also discounted right now. Still up for grabs after going live this past weekend, you can lock-in an Amazon low on the OLED Chrome OS machine with detachable keyboard at $400.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

