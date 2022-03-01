Smartphone Accessories: 25W USB-C Charger with USB-C Cable $12, more

magical shop (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DiHines 25W USB-C Charger with Cable for $11.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $14, today’s deal saves 15% and marks one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked for this type of charger. At 25W of USB-C PD power, this charger will make it easy to quick charge your iPhone, iPad, and even power a MacBook Air with ease. The included USB-C to USB-C cable makes it easy to charge your gear without picking up a separate cord as well. Plus, it’s quite versatile, as most electronics are migrating to USB-C as their power source these days.

25W USB C Charger: Equipped with a USB-C port, PD 3.0 charger provides you Max 25W output power. Match safety standard to avoid overload, short current and overheat. Continuous high-power output will have a temperature rise, but they are all within the safety limits of standard certification. 5Ft USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable:Fast Charging cable reduced charging cable resistance enable the provision of the fastest possible charge via any type-C charger.

