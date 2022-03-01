PUMA x Batman collection offers pricing from $22 and 52 new styles to release

PUMA has a new collection in collaboration with Batman for the release of the new film – the collection features 52 new styles, and some will release throughout different dates. Pricing in this collection starts at $22 and ranges up to $120 for limited-edition sneakers. The new Collection embraces the colors and grit of Gotham City and features an array of hoodies, t-shirts, track suits, shorts, leggings, hats, and more. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from the PUMA x Batman collection. You will also want to check out our guide to the Hearth & Hand 4th anniversary spring collection here.

PUMA states, “Step into the night. The new PUMA x BATMAN collection is created in honor of the release of the new film, The Batman. The collection captures the essence of the film through moody colors, dramatic design elements, and graphics and patterns inspired by the Caped Crusader. Gotham City, we’re coming for you.”

There are 18 different shoes in the new line, and one of our top picks is the RS-X Sneakers that are priced at $120. This chunky style is very on-trend in footwear and were designed for running. It also offers cushioning from the forefoot through the heel – these shoes won’t be available until summer, but you can pre-order as well as sign-up for emails about the debut.

Batman apparel

Majority of the apparel is available for this collection now, however. The T7 Men’s Track Top is a standout from this collection and a perfect layering option for spring. It features an all black design with a Batman and PUMA logo on the chest. This jacket also features matching T7 Men’s Track Pants for $80.

Another highlight from this sale is the Batman Logo Hoodie that features a Batman logo on the chest and a unisex design that can be worn by both men or women alike. This hoodie can be worn for workouts, casual events, and more. It can be worn with jeans, shorts, leggings, or joggers alike, and is priced at $70.

