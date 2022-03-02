Razer’s 2021 Blade 15 with RTX 3070 and 360Hz 1080p display falls to Amazon low at $2,000

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,999.99 shipped. Down from $2,400 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $100, marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked there, and coming within $200 of the best all-time discount we’ve seen. Ready to make gaming on-the-go a simple task, this laptop packs an RTX 3070 graphics card and 360Hz 1080p display. Not only does that make this a portable gaming powerhouse, but also allows you to dock it via Thunderbolt 3 at home and play your favorite titles at a desk without having to have a secondary desktop. Plus, the 5.1GHz 8-core 10th Generation i7 processor makes it a solid choice for content creation and development as well. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then check out the ASUS TUF Dash 15. While it might not have the RTX 3070 or 360Hz display, you’ll find that it still has the RTX 3050 Ti and a 144Hz panel. This makes it a solid choice for on-the-go gaming, though you might not be able to crank settings up to ultra. But, at $950 on Amazon, it’s over $1,000 below today’s lead deal, meaning you could buy two laptops and still have some cash leftover if needed.

Speaking of gaming at a desk, did you see that BenQ’s premium 1440p 144Hz UltraWide monitor is on sale for $100 off? It offers an IPS panel, which is something not often seen in UltraWide gaming monitors, but delivers a fairly premium experience all around. For other gaming deals, our dedicated guide will showcase all the discounts we find from all over the web.

More on the Razer Blade 15:

GeForce RTX 3070: NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors to give the most realistic ray-traced graphics and improved performance

More Power, More Cores: The 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.1GHz Max Turbo

Thin and Compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.7″ thin

