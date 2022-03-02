BenQ’s 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide gaming monitor offers immersive gameplay at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ Mobiuz 34-inch UltraWide WQHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $849.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $950, this discount from Amazon marks the lowest price we’ve seen this monitor listed for. Featuring a 1900R curve and a 1ms Moving Picture Response Time, the 34-inch Mobiuz is sure to create a smooth, immersive experience. This monitor features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a USB-B plug that lets you use the two built-in USB-A ports, and a headphone jack. Another great feature of this monitor is the FreeSync Premium support. This means you won’t experience tearing in your games while they’re running at high frame rates. The Mobiuz also has a dual speaker and one subwoofer set up so you can listen without the need for headphones or separate speakers. Read more below!

The BenQ Mobiuz 34-inch gaming monitor also features HDR10 VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. This means you’ll have a real HDR experience while using this monitor. You’ll also see that the monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. Unlike a lot of other gaming monitors, this one uses an IPS panel, meaning you’ll see great colors and contrast. If you have an Xbox Series S|X console, you’ll be able to take advantage of variable refresh rate.

If you’re using some of the latest MacBooks or iPad Pros, be sure to check out Twelve South’s StayGo/Mini USB-C hubs starting at $55. These hubs add additional USB ports, an HDMI output, and more. You may also want to check out this deal on a CORSAIR M65 wireless gaming mouse for $110, a new low price. Using Slipstream Wireless connectivity, you’ll have sub-1ms latency!

BenQ Mobiuz 34-inch UltraWide144Hz WQHD Gaming Monitor features:

21:9 WQHD 144Hz refresh rate 1ms MPRT IPS ultrawide curved gaming monitor and FreeSync Premium for smooth gameplay

Remote Control, Scenario Mapping and Gaming Quick OSD for easy control, height/tilt adjustable and Eye-Care for comfortable viewing

BenQ HDRi technology, Light Tuner, Black eQualizer and racing mode optimize image quality for better gaming

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!