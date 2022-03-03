Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus falls to $85 with starter kit at $2 more

Amazon currently offers the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $2 under our previous mention, and marking a new Amazon all-time low. The latest Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus arrives with added Bluetooth connectivity on top of its built-in Zigbee support, making it just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up quite a bit ago and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation.

Update: Amazon now also offers the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Starter Kit for $87.05. Down form its usual $129 price tag, today’s offer is the best price of the year at $5 under our previous mention and a total of $42 in savings. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Light Strip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience.

Those who don’t mind ditching the more in-depth Philips Hue feature set and quality can opt for this meross HomeKit light strip at $37 instead. While you’ll still benefit from HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant integration, this one’s color accuracy surely won’t be as good as the featured discount, but it does clock in with 32.8-feet of length for plenty extra ambient lighting in your setup.

All of this week’s best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant deals are now up for the taking in our smart home guide. We’re tracking quite a few rare discounts in particular, like this new all-time low on a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip. Delivering individually-addressable RGB lighting, this one syncs with your Hue setup much the same as the lead deal and is down to an all-time low of $212.50.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!