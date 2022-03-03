Bowers & Wilkins’ new AirPlay 2 Panorama 3 debuts as its first-ever Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Today, Bowers & Wilkins is launching its latest soundbar with the debut of its Panorama 3. Arriving as its first Dolby Atmos home theater in a box, the new release packs other premium features like AirPlay 2 on top of its 400W speaker system. Now available for purchase, all of the details are down below.

Bowers & Wilkins debuts new Panorama 3 soundbar

Debuting as the latest Bower & Wilkins soundbar, the new Panorama 3 arrives as more than just one of its most premium offerings to date. At the center of the experience is a capable audio array that notably enables the home theater upgrade to dish out Dolby Atmos audio, marking the first soundbar from the brand to do so.

Packed within the 2.5-inch tall form-factor are 13 drivers with a pair of built-in subwoofers – leaning into the Dolby Atmos certification are a series of up-firing speakers, and everything is powered by a 400W amp system. That internal speaker array also means that you won’t need any other components to enjoy a true home theater experience, namely an external subwoofer. Bowers & Wilkins notes that its Panorama 3 was tuned by the same engineering team as the speakers used at Abbey Road Studios.

On the smart side of the new soundbar, Bowers & Wilkins is packing in AirPlay 2 support as the star of the show – there’s also going to be integration with Spotify Connect as well as high-res streaming services like Tidal. The company does unfortunately note that multi-room audio won’t be available out of the box for the time being, and a firmware update is in the works to make that happen. Alexa is also onboard for voice commands like we’ve seen in the past from the Zeppelin.

As for getting things wired into your home theater, the Panorama 3 includes a single HDMI input. There’s a complementing optical port should your setup call for one, as well as wired Ethernet to supplement the onboard Ethernet.

One of the other ways that Bowers & Wilkins is ensuring its latest can stand out from other premium offerings on the market is by including a wall bracket in the box. In what is a direct sting against the likes of Sonos and its Arc soundbar, the Panorama 3 includes all of the accessories in the box, regardless of how you want to set it up in your home theater.

Now available for purchase, the new Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 enters with a $999 price tag. You’ll currently find it at retailers like B&H as well as direct from the brand’s own online storefront.

9to5Toys’ Take

After recently taking a hands-on look at another one of the latest Bowers & Wilkins with its Zeppelin back in January, I am quite excited to see what its new Panorama 3 has in store. The on-paper specs definitely seem competitive to the rest of the market of high-end soundbars for the price.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!