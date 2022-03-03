Home Depot updates your patio for spring with $100 off outdoor seating and furniture

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking $100 off a selection of patio furniture. Shipping is free across the board, with in-store pickup available in most locations. Winter weather is beginning to subside and with spring around the corner, today’s sale gives you the perfect chance to refresh your patio with some new accessories. Highlighted by a collection of Hampton Bay furniture, you’ll find everything from standard chairs and seating sets to lounges, outdoor sofas, and much more. So there’s bound to be something available here to fit just about any setup. Plus, everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Home Depot patio furniture sale:

Then be sure to shop all of the other deals in today’s sale while the $100 in savings can still be cashed in. There’s also plenty of discounts to take advantage of in our home goods guide today, with almost an entire week’s worth of notable price cuts up for grabs.

Beacon Park 3-Piece Wicker Sectional Sofa features:

The sophisticated look of this three-piece sectional sofa from the Beacon Park collection will enhance the look of your outdoor space. With intricately woven, rich brown wicker and a seat cushion, the sofa will help you relax and enjoy the outdoors. The cushions are part of the Choose Your Own Color collection; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home. This durable sofa is crafted from a powder-coated, rust-resistant frame to ensure lasting use and sturdy support. Pair the sofa with an existing table or other Beacon Park collection furniture elements for a seamless look.

