Lenovo’s Yoga Tab 11 runs Android 11 at an all-time low of $250

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 128GB for $249.99 shipped. Best Buy’s official website is also matching this deal. Normally listed around $280 by Lenovo, this 21% discount marks the lowest price we can find this tablet offered for. Running Android 11, the Yoga Tab 11 features a 2K display with Dolby Vision support. The 128GB of internal storage can be expanded to an additional 512GB with a microSD card. An Octa-core processor means you’ll have great performance in your apps and no issues while consuming content. Check out our launch coverage and read more below!

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 comes with an integrated kickstand that allows for hands-free use while sitting on your counter or hanging from a wall hook. Compatible with the Precision Pen 2, you’ll be able to draw and create content with pressure sensitivity and tilt sensors. Experience battery life upwards of 15 hours and then utilize 20W quick charge to get back into whatever you were doing. The JBL quad-speaker setup of the Yoga Tab 11 supports Dolby Atmos for a portable theater-like experience. This tablet is perfect for families! You may want to grab the Yoga Tab 11 Sleeve for $17 to keep the device safe while traveling.

Be sure to check out this deal on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Tablet for $450. One of the best prices on this tablet, you’ll have a great experience using this tablet for essentially any need, whether it be movies, games, or general social media. You can also save on Apple’s latest iPad for $429. This is the entry-level iPad with 256GB of storage and the updated A13 Bionic chip.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 128GB features:

With Dolby Atmos ® on the superior JBL quad-speaker system, you can feel every noise and note, as if you’re hearing it live in the theater or stadium. Listen with boosted bass, enjoy enhanced audio fidelity, and partake in crystal-clear voice calls—all via Lenovo Premium Audio design and tuning.

on the superior JBL quad-speaker system, you can feel every noise and note, as if you’re hearing it live in the theater or stadium. Listen with boosted bass, enjoy enhanced audio fidelity, and partake in crystal-clear voice calls—all via Lenovo Premium Audio design and tuning. A flawless video call is attainable. Enjoy premium video with 99⁰ wide-angle views thanks to the IPS screen, plus noise-cancelling technology to eliminate background noise.

Your own private screening awaits with Dolby Vision™ on a stunning 2K display, whether you’re at home or on the go. Binge-watch without worry, thanks to TÜV-certified eye care.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

