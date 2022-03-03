SKIL PWR CORE 12V brushless circular saw falls to $80, 20V brushless 1/2-inch impact now $110

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 12V Brushless Compact 5.5-inch CIrcular Saw for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon in over a year. This kit has everything needed to get started with spring projects as soon they it arrives. There’s a 12V 4Ah battery in the package as well as a charger, which is compatible with all of SKIL’s PWR CORE 12V tools. There’s a built-in USB port on the battery as well, meaning in a pinch you can charge a smartphone while on the jobsite. Plus, the brushless motor allows for a more compact build while actually making the tool last longer. There’s an 18-tooth carbide-tipped blade included in the package as well to round out the package. Keep reading for more.

We also found SKIL’s PWR CORE 20V Brushless 1/2-inch Impact Wrench on sale for $109.99 shipped. Down from $170, today’s deal is within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now a great time to pick it up. Running on SKIL’s PWR CORE 20V platform, grabbing both today’s lead deal and this drill will have you ready to go with both of the brand’s battery systems. It’s also no slouch in the power department, as you’ll find the 5Ah battery included in the package with plenty of life to get through the job and still have some charge left in its reserve. It also has a few unique features, including high and low speed settings, as well as reverse control mode. This mode will stop rotations and impact once a fastener is loosened, which is something that I’ve not really seen offered on other tools.

For another interesting tool, consider picking up the WORX dual reciprocating/jigsaw while it’s on sale for $78 at Amazon. It’s both a reciprocating saw as well as a jigsaw depending on what blade you chuck into it and which position you have the head in. Normally $97, now is the perfect time to bolster your DIY toolkit before spring projects begin in a few weeks.

More on the SKIL PWR CORE 12V Circular Saw:

Tackle projects with a compact circular saw kit that includes a PWR Core 12 4. 0Ah Lithium Battery and PWR Jump Charger. you need to get started—tackle projects with a compact circular saw kit that includes a PWR Core 12 4. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR Jump charger.

The digital brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for cutting through many materials.

Plug in to the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWRAssist mobile charging.

