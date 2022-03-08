Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics 50% off, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now launched a notable retro game sale with up to 75% off headlined by the SEGA Genesis Classics collection at $14.99 in digital form. Regularly $30, like it fetches boxed at Amazon, this is a solid 50% off and a great time to bring some classic Genesis titles to your library. It features over 50 retro SEGA games including “all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers,” and even some hidden gems. There are also some modern amenities including saving at any time, rewind features, custom controls, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Xbox Open-World Game sale, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and more.

Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer

Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass

NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development

Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘more than happy’ to help bring Game Pass to Steam

Report: Details and pricing on Sony’s Game Pass competitor + potential official unveil next month

Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track

Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset

FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever

Sea of Thieves Shrouded Islands is the game’s first time-limited narrative-driven Adventure

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!