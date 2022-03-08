Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics 50% off, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now launched a notable retro game sale with up to 75% off headlined by the SEGA Genesis Classics collection at $14.99 in digital form. Regularly $30, like it fetches boxed at Amazon, this is a solid 50% off and a great time to bring some classic Genesis titles to your library. It features over 50 retro SEGA games including “all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers,” and even some hidden gems. There are also some modern amenities including saving at any time, rewind features, custom controls, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Xbox Open-World Game sale, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and more.
Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals:
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Multiplayer DLC pack at $7 (Reg. $10)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games$42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Today’s best game deals:
- Xbox Retro Game Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Open-World Game Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox LEGO Game Sale up to 80% off
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack $19 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale via PSN
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Dark Souls Trilogy from $43 (Reg. up to $55)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
