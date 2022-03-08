Samsung’s refurb Galaxy Tab S7/+ lineup now up to $380 off, plus more from $100

Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android tablets starting at $100. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick this time around is the Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB at $549.99. Down from its original $850 price tag, you’ll still pay $780 at Amazon right now with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $300 off. You can also save up to $380 on higher-capacity offerings, too.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers, and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the larger display can score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB for $419.99 courtesy of the Woot sale, too. This one is down from the original $650 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $230 off. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance.

While you can shop a whole host of other notable Samsung Android tablet discounts right here, don’t forget that we’re still tracking some notable savings on the brand’s latest flagship releases. Right now via Amazon, you can score the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ tablets thanks to ongoing launch day promotions that bundle in $75 credits. Our coverage right here details everything.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

