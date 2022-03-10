Take flight this spring: DJI’s Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo hits new Amazon low at $789 ($200 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Drone Combo for $789 shipped. Regularly $988 at Amazon and is now $199 off the going rate for a new all-time low on this bundle. It is also now matched at B&H and while not exactly the same in terms of the add-ons, today’s deal is within $20 our so of some of our refurbished mentions from last year. It includes the aircraft itself as well as the remote controller, three flight batteries, propellers, a control stick, charging hub, gimbal protector, a bag to put it all in, and more. You’re looking at a folding design with a 34-minute flight time alongside ActiveTrack tech to keep your targets in focus as well as a built-in 48MP/4K60 aerial camera, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

While the package isn’t quite as extensive and you’re dropping down to a 12MP camera with 31 minutes of flight time, the DJI Mini 2 is notable alternative here, especially for newer pilots. It comes in at $449 on Amazon, or $340 under the price of today’s lead deal and will still provide a wonderful aerial photography rig for far less cash.

You’ll also want to browse through the latest Anker charging gear sale at Amazon. There you’ll find some additional deals that can provide even more juice while you’re out in the field to charge your aircraft and accessories up alongside earbuds, extra cables, and more. The deals start from $13 Prime shipped and everything is waiting right here.

More on the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Drone Combo:

The Mavic Air 2 camera drone takes power and portability to the next level. It combines a powerful camera with intelligent shooting modes for stunning results. Push your imagination to its limits because aerial photography has never been this easy. Mavic Air 2 Aircraft, Remote Controller, 3x Intelligent Flight Battery, 6x Low-Noise Propellers (Pair), RC Cables (USB Type-C, Lightning, Standard Micro-USB), Control Stick, Gimbal Protector, Battery Charger, Battery Charging Hub, Battery to Power Bank Adapter, Shoulder Bag, and more.

