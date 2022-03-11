Microsoft’s 13.5-inch Intel i7 Surface Laptop 4 reaches new low at $216 off

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 i7/32GB/1TB for $2,084.05 shipped. Normally listed around $2,300, this $216 in savings marks the lowest price we’ve seen this laptop offered on Amazon. Running an Intel Core i7-1185G7 Quad-Core processor with Iris Xe graphics, the Surface Laptop 4 is a perfect pairing for those looking for power in a small package. With 32GB of system memory, you will have no issues running even memory-intensive programs. A terabyte of SSD storage will give you lightning-fast access to your data. Microsoft advertises 17 hours of battery life for the Surface Laptop 4. The laptop will come running Windows 10, but you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

While the Surface Laptop 4 is powerful, you will notice a lack of I/O compared to other laptops in this price range. The Surface Laptop has a single USB-A and C port with a headphone jack and dedicated power input. Using the savings from this deal, you can grab the Hiearcool USB-C Hub for $25. With this hub, you’ll be able to add two more USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an SD and microSD card reader, and an HDMI output.

With the lack of ports on the Surface Laptop 4, you can check out the Razer Opus X Wireless Headset for $90. Connecting over Bluetooth 5.0, you can have a wire-free experience with a built-in microphone for having conversations with your friends. If you’re looking for a laptop for your student, then check out this deal on an ASUS Chromebook CM3 for $330.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i7/32GB/1TB features:

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

