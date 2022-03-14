Today’s best game deals: Disney Classic Collection $20, Oddworld Soulstorm $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Disney Classic Games Collection for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and down in the $25 over the last month or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find it for $19.99 on PlayStation and Xbox. This expanded collection features “multiple different versions of the beloved Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions.” You’ll also find some modern amenities like a rewind feature for those difficult platforming sections as well as the ability to skip forward, start playing at point, and save progress at any time. The Mario Day hangover price drops continue below alongside Oddworld: Soulstorm, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Turrican Flashback, Just Dance 2022, Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-orders, and much more.
Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals still live:
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Multiplayer DLC pack at $7 (Reg. $10)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Today’s best game deals:
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $40 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Turrican Flashback $21 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- River City Girls PSN from $18 (Reg. $30)
- Figment eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- ***Note: Might need to be logged into Nintendo account to see price
- Xbox Retro Game Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Open-World Game Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox LEGO Game Sale up to 80% off
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack $19 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass
NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development
Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘more than happy’ to help bring Game Pass to Steam
Report: Details and pricing on Sony’s Game Pass competitor + potential official unveil next month
Call of Duty 2023 reportedly delayed to 2024, this year’s release still on track
Sony gives us our very first look at the new PlayStation VR2 headset
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!