SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse with ‘over 400 hour’ battery life now $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40, this is the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, while also marking the lowest offer in 2022. This wireless gaming mouse features “over 400 hours of uninterrupted use” thanks to SteelSeries’ “revolutionary power-efficient technology.” This comes from the ability to choose between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for connecting to your computer. There’s also a TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor that offers true 1-to-1 tracking with up to 18,000 CPI. Keep reading for more.

You’ll find that this wireless gaming mouse from BENGOO is a solid choice for those who are on a tighter budget. Coming in at $16 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find that it offers a solid experience all around. Sure, it doesn’t have the same over 400 hour battery life that SteelSeries offers above. But, at the same time, it’s a fraction of the cost, making the more frequent plug-ins worth it.

Don’t forget that Elgato’s Wave:3 USB-C microphone is a solid deal at 20% off from its normal going rate of $120. Ready to handle anything you need on the audio side, you’ll find the Wave:3 functions as both a condenser microphone as well as a full-fledged audio interface. Find out more about how this works in our deal coverage.

More on the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse:

Year-long battery life for over 400+ hours of uninterrupted use with revolutionary power-efficient technology

Optimized for ultra-low latency wired-like performance with the flexibility of two types of connectivity: 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

Multi-purpose functionality perfect for switching between gaming, school, work, travel, limited USB space, and more

