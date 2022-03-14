Throw a THISWORX Car Vac with detailing kit in your ride for just $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $35+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orythia (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $35 to $40 range at Amazon and currently going for $38 at Walmart, this is up to 50% or more off the going rate, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is a quick and easy way to tackle pet hair, crumbs, or a messy day at the beach this spring and summer. The THISWORX best-selling hand vacuum is a solid option you can just leave in the trunk that makes use of a 12V aux outlet power cable, a 106W motor, and a 16-foot cord with carry bag. You’ll also get a spare washable HEPA filter and a simple detailing kit to get into those harder to reach areas of your vehicle. This model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Walmart. Head below for more details.

At just $20, there aren’t very many comparable options that are as popular for less. You will find some models sitting in Amazon’s $19 an under category, for the car or otherwise, but none that we are as familiar with. If you’re looking for a simple vacuum you can just leave in the car and at a particularly affordable price, today’s Gold Box THISWORX option is worth consideration.

We are also tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on Roborock’s robotic vacuums and mops to help with the spring cleaning tasks this year. Starting from $200 shipped, you’ll find a few different options on sale right now alongside ongoing price drops on Neato’s latest D10/8 smart laser-guided options.

More on the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner:

Practical: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. This small dustbuster is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

Effective: This hand held vacuum is made for on-the-go use and solving out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems.

Powerful: The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor on these handheld vacuums will terminate any dirt, debris, or hard-to-reach crumbs. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable filter.

