Apple kicks off new $10 or less 4K HDR movie sale with first Encanto discount and $1 HD rental

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of 4K HDR titles to $10 or less. Including the latest hits from Disney like Encanto and Luca, there is also a collection of other visually-stunning movies at the best prices of the year. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks in glorious 4K HDR. All marked down to $10 or less, you’ll find a collection of just-released movies like Encanto on sale for the very first time alongside favorites of Inception, Interstellar, and more on tap. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Green Knight. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released flick starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander.

