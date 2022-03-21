CORSAIR’s first 32-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS monitor returns to Amazon low at $600

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. This is a discount from its normal $800 list price, $750 going rate the past month or two, and matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. This display packs a 32-inch size with “ultra-thin micro-bezels” and comes in at 1440p resolution. The IPS LED panel is capable of up to 178-degree viewing angles and is also compatible with both AMD’s FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA’s G-SYNC. The 165Hz refresh rate makes CORSAIR’s first entry into the monitor market a solid choice for premium setups, especially since it uses Quantum Dot technology with DisplayHDR400 and 100% coverage of sRGB and AdobeRGB color spectrums, with a 97.5% DCI-P3 coverage. You’ll find dual HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, as well as an integrated USB-C connection (which supports downstream USB and video) as well as an additional USB-C and USB-A port. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget or just need a monitor for your creative workstation, then Samsung’s S80A 27-inch 4K display is a solid choice for those tasks. Coming in at $300, the 4K resolution is a solid upgrade from 1440p with quite a bit more on-screen space. On top of that, the USB-C port not only supports downstream USB-A hookups, but also delivers up to 90W of Power Delivery charging, making this monitor a single-cable dock for your MacBook setup.

Don’t forget to check out the Razer Gold Box that’s going on today only with savings across a variety of PC gaming accessories from $35. Also, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other ways to save on taking your battlestation to the next level.

CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The CORSAIR XENEON brings your games and media to life on a vibrant, ultra-slim 32-inch QHD (2560 x1440) display with IPS LED technology. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time reduce motion blur and ensure you see every frame your PC outputs, while AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, tear-free visuals. Enjoy a 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB and 97.5% DCI-P3 color space with high contrast thanks to Quantum Dot technology and HDR400 support.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!