CORSAIR’s first 32-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS monitor returns to Amazon low at $600

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
Amazon low $600

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. This is a discount from its normal $800 list price, $750 going rate the past month or two, and matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. This display packs a 32-inch size with “ultra-thin micro-bezels” and comes in at 1440p resolution. The IPS LED panel is capable of up to 178-degree viewing angles and is also compatible with both AMD’s FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA’s G-SYNC. The 165Hz refresh rate makes CORSAIR’s first entry into the monitor market a solid choice for premium setups, especially since it uses Quantum Dot technology with DisplayHDR400 and 100% coverage of sRGB and AdobeRGB color spectrums, with a 97.5% DCI-P3 coverage. You’ll find dual HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, as well as an integrated USB-C connection (which supports downstream USB and video) as well as an additional USB-C and USB-A port. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget or just need a monitor for your creative workstation, then Samsung’s S80A 27-inch 4K display is a solid choice for those tasks. Coming in at $300, the 4K resolution is a solid upgrade from 1440p with quite a bit more on-screen space. On top of that, the USB-C port not only supports downstream USB-A hookups, but also delivers up to 90W of Power Delivery charging, making this monitor a single-cable dock for your MacBook setup.

Don’t forget to check out the Razer Gold Box that’s going on today only with savings across a variety of PC gaming accessories from $35. Also, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other ways to save on taking your battlestation to the next level.

CORSAIR XENEON 32-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The CORSAIR XENEON brings your games and media to life on a vibrant, ultra-slim 32-inch QHD (2560 x1440) display with IPS LED technology. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time reduce motion blur and ensure you see every frame your PC outputs, while AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, tear-free visuals. Enjoy a 100% sRGB, 100% AdobeRGB and 97.5% DCI-P3 color space with high contrast thanks to Quantum Dot technology and HDR400 support.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CORSAIR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save 36% on a ViewSonic 27-inch curved 165Hz monitor
Save 25% on an AOC 32-inch curved 165Hz gaming monitor
MSI’s RTX 3070 laptop with 1440p 240Hz display fa...
Save $140 on a Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch monitor
Finally enter the world of high refresh rate screens wi...
Razer’s premium Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse wi...
New low price on an ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 2022 laptop
UGREEN’s USB-C hub packs 4K60 HDMI, 100W USB-C PD...
Load more...
Show More Comments