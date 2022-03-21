Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard complements your Apple EDC at $55 (Reg. $70)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. While you’d more typically pay $70, today’s offer is delivering one of the first discounts to date at 21% off while matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. Designed to complement your portable Apple setup, the Keys-to-Go arrives with a compact design reminiscent of the official Smart Keyboard with a super-light build and slim design. It pairs over Bluetooth to everything from your iPad and Mac to iPhone, Apple TV, and more, with a designated CMD button and up to 3-month battery life. Not to mention, there’s a full bar of media shortcuts and more at the top for adjusting volume, brightness, and the like. Head below for more.

Alongside the more compact solution on sale above, Amazon is also rolling over the savings to the Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard. This one is currently sitting at a new all-time low of $30.79, making for the first discount in a year from its usual $50 price tag. This solution is more designed to rest on your at-home workstation with a more typical build packing 24-month battery life and multi-device functionality. It even has an integrated stand ideal for placing in an iPad or even an iPhone. You can also learn more in our launch coverage.

And if your desktop could use a refresh in the looks department outside of Apple’s signature stylings, there’s no better option out there right now than the colorful and unique Logitech Pop Keyboard. We just took a hands-on look at the new release when it launched to end 2021 with a retro typewriter-inspired design and dedicated emoji keycaps. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for all of the details.

Logitech Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard features:

The keyboard that’s the right type for everyone and every task. Keys-To-Go is a stylishly slim, wireless Bluetooth keyboard that’s so super light you’ll always be prepared to learn or work anywhere. Team it up with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV and escape the limitations of cramped on-screen keyboards that take forever to get any real typing done. Now whether you’re working or remote learning from the backyard, the kitchen, the park, or even back at the office, you’ll never find yourself at a loss for words.

