Android app deals of the day: Business Card Scanner Pro, Twilight Pro Unlock, and more

All of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you also check out today’s offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Tablet S7+ while you’re at it. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Business Card Scanner Pro, Mathematiqa, Mindroid PRO Unlock, Baby Sleep PRO, and Twilight Pro Unlock. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro seeing a Gold Box offer at $70 off that now joins Galaxy Tablet S7+ from $700 (save $150). On the wearable side of things the TicWatch GTH is now down to $50 for a 2022 low as well. Just be sure to dive into Anker’s 1-day Gold Box sale with up to 40% off USB-C chargers, power banks, and more as well as everything in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Kena Bridge of Spirits $26, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Business Card Scanner Pro:

Forget having to manually enter contact details into your smartphone. Unsurpassed data recognition and speed based on famous ABBYY Mobile OCR technology, eliminate having to correct or re-key business cards data, making creating new contacts easy and automatic. Card Holder, the BCR’s storage, provides convenient business card search, as well as sorting and grouping of contacts. You can quickly and easily find biz contact you need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!