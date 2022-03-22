Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN USB-C/A 20W PD Car Charger $10.50, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its USB-C 20W/A 18W Dual Car Charger for $10.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $13 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best that we’ve tracked so far this year, making now a great time to pick up the car charger for spring break or road trips. You’ll find that, while the car charger can only output a maximum of 24W at a time, when only one of the ports is being utilized, it can handle up to 20W USB-C PD or 18W USB-A QuickCharge 3.0. On top of that, it is made from an aluminum alloy that allows the charger to better dissipate heat as well as look great in your car at the same time.

High-speed 20W PD Fast Charger: UGREEN USB C car charger supports the fast charging of your devices. With a power of up to 20W at the PD connection, you can achieve the desired quick-charging effect for your PD-enabled devices. It can fully charge your cell Phone device 60% in 35 minutes. Dual-port Charging: Equipped with 20W Power Delivery USB C Charger and 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge (Total power 24W), UGREEN fast car charger adapter can charge two devices simultaneously. Built-in smart chips automatically assign power to each port when two devices are charged to prevent your devices from being damaged when charging with the massive power input.

