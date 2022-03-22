Anker’s 1-day Gold Box sale takes up to 40% off USB-C chargers, power banks, more from $26

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is launching a new Anker charging sale with up to 40% off USB-C wall adapters, portable power banks, Qi stands, and much more. Everything in the sale starts at $26 and ships free across the board. Headlining the discounts this time around, the new Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger is down to $26.99. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 25% off while beating our previous mention by $4 and marking one of the first overall discounts in the first place. This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your iPhone and other everyday carry gear with a 2-port design. It can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up an iPhone 13 at the full 20W on top of AirPods or even an iPad. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package, too. Head below for more.

Anker charging Gold Box sale highlights:

As far as other essentials go for your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, don’t forget to check out the ongoing Moment spring sale which is discounting a wide assortment of the brand’s signature smartphone lens upgrades, cases, and other gear for your iPhoneography setup. Then go give our smartphone accessories guide a look through for everything else as we kick off the new week.

Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger features:

Charge the new iPhone up to 3 times faster than with your old 5W iPhone charger, or charge a 12.9″ iPad Pro (2018) almost 40% faster than with the original 18W in-box charger. Connect to either USB-C port to charge a MacBook Air at high speed. Provides continuous temperature monitoring and output control to protect your connected device. 44% smaller than 2 original 20W iPhone chargers put together, but with just as much power.

