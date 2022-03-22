DJI Mavic Air 2 sees cert. refurb discount to $599 with $30 gift card attached

Update: For today only, DJI via Newegg is now offering a certified refurbished Mavic Air 2 for $599 shipped with a bonus $30 gift card. That’s the second-lowest price of the year and one of the best overall values from its original $799 price tag.

Amazon currently offers the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for $789 shipped. You’ll also find the price matched at B&H. Normally fetching $989, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings while marking only the third notable discount on this package. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time and plenty of compelling features for those who want something a bit more capable than DJI’s more entry-level offerings. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Plus, there’s all of the extra accessories for kickstarting your setup, too. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched at the end of last year.

While we’re still tracking discounts on DJI’s modular Action 2 camera in quite a few different configurations, the real highlight this week is another of the brand’s latest accessories. Yesterday saw DJI’s OM 4 SE 3-axis iPhone gimbal go on sale for the very first time at $99, delivering stable shots from your handset at an even more affordable price.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

