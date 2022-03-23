Grab these Funko Pop! Marvel Infinity Saga figures at their new low prices from $9.50

Amazon is currently offering discounts on Funko Pop! Artist Series Marvel Infinity Saga characters with prices starting at $9.65 Prime shipped or with free shipping on orders over $25. Leading this deal is the Black Widow Pop! figure at $9.65. Normally offered at $20, this 52% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this figure on Amazon. With colors resembling the Infinity Stones these characters set out to collect in Avengers: Endgame, this lineup of Pop! figures is sure to pop out among the rest. As with any Pop! figure, these feature bobblehead characteristics. Keep reading for the rest of the deals on these figures.

More Marvel Pop! figure deals:

After you check out all these deals on the Marvel Infinity Saga Pop! figures, be sure to check out these deals on LEGO Star Wars sets starting at $85. The main focus is the just-released Bobba Fett Throne Room set. This discount is the first for the set and is the all-time low price. You can also save on a My Partner Eevee interactive toy for $14. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this toy offered in 2022. Finally, you can save on Academy-award-winning movies with Apple. Prices start at $10 for purchases and $1 for rentals.

Funko Pop! Artist Series: Marvel Infinity Saga features:

Collect the Avengers styled as Infinity Stones for the limited edition Art Series Pop! collectibles, starting with Pop! Captain America. This artistic collectible has a unique pattern featuring sparkle effects on a blue background paying homage to the Space Stone. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.75-inches tall and comes prepackaged in a premium plastic Pop! Protector. Please note that patterns will vary with all-over-print styles.

