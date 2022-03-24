Bella’s regularly $110 black stainless steel air fryer now $50 + multi-cookers from $40, more

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $110, this is a solid $60 off the going rate, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This model features a sleek black stainless steel finish with a 6-quart interior to provide a healthier alternative to deep (or shallow) frying in an attractive package. The adjustable thermostat ranges up to 400-degrees to support a wide variety of recipes and ingredients alongside six built-in cooking programs: “air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or crisp your french fries with just the push of a button.” Head below for more air fryer and all-in-one cooker deals.

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Whatever you can deep fry, you can air fry. The Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer provides a healthy alternative to traditional deep frying. Thoughtfully designed with sleek touch-activated illumination and sleek black stainless steel design, this air fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven with a 5-lb. food capacity ideal for serving 6-8 people. The adjustable thermostat control heats up to 400°F, and the 60-minute automatic shut off timer allows for convenient, stress free cooking.

