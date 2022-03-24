Amazon has Little Tikes sets from $15.50 today: T-ball, Slide Bouncer, more up to $220 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 61% off a range of Little Tikes toys for the kids. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $15.50 and feature everything from indoor and outdoor sports sets to full-on bouncy castles, Little Tikes ride-on cars, and much more. You’ll find some of the larger slide sets and all-in-one backyard playgrounds at up to $250 or more off the going rates as well. Head below for some of our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Gold box Little Tikes sale:

If you’re looking for a more high-tech option for the kids, the ongoing Fire tablet and Amazon Kindle reader sales are a solid option. You’ll find the kids models available in both sales alongside other deals for the rest of the family starting from $35 shipped.

Little Tikes Jump ‘n Slide Bouncer House features:

CALLING ALL THE PARTY JUMPER KIDS : Enjoy quality time with your kids with this inflatable bounce house sure to give hurray for toddlers while promoting healthy physiques at their young age. Bounce on the spacious inflatable jumper for more fun

SAFEST OF ALL BLOWERS OUT THERE : No more fear of incompatibility issues since this jump house includes a heavy-duty blower plus a GFCI outlet that will detect dangerous ground faults and turns off power to prevent kids from faulty shock

TOUGH AGAINST WEAR AND TEAR : Little Tikes Bounce House is made of polyester. Durable for kids jumper made with solid double stitch seams to protect the fabric against rips and tears. Great kids bounce house as outdoor playhouse slide galore. Inside bounce area: 84.00 L x 84.00 W x 47.50 H (inches)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!