Hop aboard Lionel’s smart Bluetooth LionChief Train Set at $192 (New Amazon low, Reg. $325)

Amazon is now offering the Lionel Pennsylvania Flyer LionChief O Gauge Freight Train Set with Bluetooth for $191.70 shipped. Regularly $370, it more typically sells for $325 with today’s deal delivering more than 41% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. Whether it’s to swing around the tree for the holidays or just to enjoy all year round, Lionel is one of the best in the business and this is the lowest price we have tracked on the upgraded Bluetooth LionChief set. That means it can be controlled wirelessly with the LionChief app as well carrying the ability to both stream and record your own voice announcements. This set includes the 0-8-0 locomotive and tender, one 3-dome tank car, a boxcar, caboose, eight curved O36 FasTrack sections, one 10-inch straight FasTrack Plug-Expand-Play power lock-on section, and one FasTrack terminal section. More details below.

Considering the $134 in savings you’re keeping in your pocket with today’s lead deal, you’ll have more than enough left over to score an extra 4-pack of Lionel FasTrack 10-inch Straight Track pieces from $22 Prime shipped. You can extend your run even longer than what is already provided in the full set above and still keep more than $100 in your wallet.

If you’re more into the brick building action, head right over to our LEGO hub for all of the best deals and latest announcements. LEGO just unveiled three upcoming Lightyear sets with all-new minifigures ahead of this year’s film release. But the brand’s new Classic 90 Years of Play set is also worth a quick look as well as the upcoming physics-based Bicktales LEGO video game.

Lionel LionChief O Gauge Freight Train Set features:

This 5.0 O Gauge set is now upgraded with Bluetooth to include the new Voice Streaming & Recording feature!

Set includes: 0-8-0 locomotive and tender, one three-dome tank car, one Boxcar, one Caboose, eight curved O36 FasTrack track sections, one 10″ straight FasTrack Plug-Expand-Play power lock-on section, and one FasTrack terminal section

Set also includes: two 10″ straight FasTrack sections, one 54W wall-pack power supply, one LionChief Remote for locomotive with forward and reverse control, as well as sounds and announcements

Features include: Electric locomotive controlled by remote or Bluetooth LionChief app and Lionel Voice Control (LVC) – run your locomotive by speaking commands into your phone via LionChief App

