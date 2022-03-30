Android app deals of the day: LayerPaint HD, Home Workouts Pro, Baldur’s Gate, more

It is now time for Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Today’s collection is joined by solid price drops on Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra handsets and Wear OS 3-compatible TicWatch Pro 3 wearables, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include LayerPaint HD, Home Workouts Pro, Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, Mindz – Mind Mapping (Pro), and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra handsets at up to $410 off the going rate alongside deals on its official 9W Qi charging pad at a new all-time low on Amazon. We are also tracking a notable deal on the Wear OS 3-compatible TicWatch Pro 3 as well as other models from $240 shipped. As for the rest of today’s accessories, Anker launched a new Amazon sale with deals on a range of charging gear from $13alongside price drops on TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plugs and everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More on Package Inc.:

Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools. As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?

