Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $24, Persona 5 Royal $30, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The digital version is down to $23.99 on PSN where you’ll also find the PS5 Intergrade upgrade on sale for $39.19, down from the usual $70. Within $5 of the holiday pricing, this is a great chance to step into the updated version of an absolute classic. Rebuilt from the ground up and dramatically expanded upon, the Final Fantasy VII Remake delivers completely modern graphics alongside new combat mechanics and a whole new look at the neo-noir metropolis of Midgar. It “features a hybrid gameplay system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat” alongside “spectacular limit breaks, powerful magic, and otherworldly summons.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Persona 5 Royal, World of Final Fantasy: Maxima, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Xbox Series X now in-stock and ready for purchase
*** Sony officially unveils new PlayStation Plus with Game Pass-style streaming; launches in June
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- World of Final Fantasy: Maxima $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $34 (Reg. $60)
- With code SHOPTECH15 at checkout
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with the bonus adorable Kirby Popsocket
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6 from $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Cotton Reboot! $27 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- SpongeBob SquarePants eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Just Dance 2022 from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition PSN $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Metal Gear Solid V PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- NHL 22 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!