Today's best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $24, Persona 5 Royal $30, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Final Fantasy VII: Remake on PS4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The digital version is down to $23.99 on PSN where you’ll also find the PS5 Intergrade upgrade on sale for $39.19, down from the usual $70. Within $5 of the holiday pricing, this is a great chance to step into the updated version of an absolute classic. Rebuilt from the ground up and dramatically expanded upon, the Final Fantasy VII Remake delivers completely modern graphics alongside new combat mechanics and a whole new look at the neo-noir metropolis of Midgar. It “features a hybrid gameplay system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat” alongside “spectacular limit breaks, powerful magic, and otherworldly summons.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Persona 5 Royal, World of Final Fantasy: Maxima, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

