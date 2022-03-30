Charge your MacBook and iPhone at the same time with Spigen’s GaN III Charging Hub at $48

The official Spigen storefront on Amazon is offering the 65 Watt GaN III 4-port USB-C/A Charging Hub for $47.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $60, this 30% discount marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen for this charger. Using Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation and 3D circuit board technology, Spigen is able to make this compact 65W USB charger. The USB-C outputs support Power Delivery charging while the USB-A outputs support Quick Charge. When all four ports are in use, USB-C can output 20W each and USB-A can output 12W. When a single USB-C port is connected, it can use the full 65W capacity. Keep reading for more Spigen products.

If you’re looking for a USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 cable, Spigen has you covered with its 2.6-foot 100W cable for $22.50 with the on-page coupon clipped. You’ll be able to use this cable to connect USB4.0/Thunderbolt 4 devices to your computer supporting speeds upwards of 40Gb/s. You can also charge devices over this cable up to 100W. Spigen also has the Dual USB-C 65W (45W+20W) Car Charger for $28.79 with the on-page coupon clipped. It can charge your MacBook and iPhone simultaneously and protect itself from overheating.

Now is the time to save on Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro 1TB for $2,249. This $250 in savings marks a new all-time low for this MacBook. You can also save on the Amazon Basics 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad for $10. This charger comes with a 4-foot USB-C to A cable to power the charger while lacking an AC power brick. The elago geometric MS5 Duo Magsafe Charging Stand can also be had for its second-best discount to date at $21.

Spigen 65W 4-port USB-C/A Charging Hub features:

Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes.

The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

ArcDock intelligently distributes the optimal power depending on the connected devices. Single USB-C port iprovides up to 65W, which enables fast charging for huge devices like Macbook Pro / Air. It outputs 20W via each USB-C port when both are in use. (The distributed power via each port may vary depending on the connected devices)

