elago’s geometric MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand sees rare discount to $20.50 (23% off)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new MS5 Duo Charging Stand for $20.69 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, it saw a price increase to start the year and is now seeing the second-best discount to date at 23% off. Delivering a geometric design to your desk or nightstand, this charging accessory from elago is comprised of a soft silicone material. With internal slots for both a MagSafe charger and Apple Watch puck, it provides a home on your nightstand or desk to refuel two of your devices in one eye-catching package. You can learn more in our launch coverage and we’ve walked away impressed from previous hands-on reviews of elago gear, too. Head below for more.

While certainly not as stylish as the lead deal, elago’s more recent 2-in-1 charging stand sells for a tad less at $18. This one may not be rocking the geometic look that you’ll find above, but has a similar silicone build with room for a MagSafe charger as well as an Apple Watch puck. Tidying your workstation or nightstand up in much the same fashion, this one is a more affordable way to achieve the same results.

For other ways to upgrade your everyday carry or nightstand setup, Anker launched a new mid-week sale packed with iPhone accessories. Ranging from its latest MagSafe chargers to Lightning cables, and much more, everything starts from $13.

elago MS5 Duo Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with the magsafe charger and compatible with apple watch charger! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms5 stand – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for any user looking for charging stations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!