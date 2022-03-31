Banzai’s Speed Curve Water Slide is made for summer fun at a low of $7 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Banzai Speed Curve Water Slide for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $15 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that the weather is warming up and summer is only a few months away, it’s time to look at outdoor activities to keep the kids having fun without staying inside and playing video games. This curved water slide is Banzai’s “slickest slide surface ever” which is 16 foot long and 28 inches wide. You can easily attach any hose to it and be ready to go. Setup is also quite simple, as only two ground stakes are required to secure it, and there’s even a repair patch included should the inflatable areas spring a leak. Keep reading for more.

Truth be told, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another yard toy like this, or even smaller, for a better price. Even a 3-pack of beach balls costs more, at $9.50 on Amazon right now. So, if you’re on a tight budget but want to score a great way to get the kids outdoors this spring and summer, then today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.

However, if it’s raining or cold out, then be sure to have either Microsoft’s 20th Anniversary Xbox Stereo Headset or the SEGA Genesis controller on hand for indoor game time. If you have an Xbox, then Microsoft’s official Stereo Headset is a great way to let your kids connect and chat with their friends while gaming, especially since it’s on sale for a new low of $50. Plus, the SEGA Genesis controller isn’t in stock often, so now’s a great time to pick one up as well.

Banzai Speed Curve Water Slide features:

Awesome curved slide will make you feel like you have your very own ocean of waves! Slide down and body surf against the inflatable wave and splash into the giant splash pool! Finally, a real way to surf the curve in your own backyard.

