ELEGOO resin 3D printers reach new low prices from $220 (Save up to 27%)

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is offering two of its resin 3D printers at discounts up to 27% off. The ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer can be had for $219.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally listed for $300, this $80 in savings marks a new low price we’ve seen this printer listed for on Amazon. The Mars 2 Pro utilizes a 2K resolution monochrome LCD for an increased lifespan when compared to an RGB LCD. The screen resolution also has a direct effect on detail that is seen on prints. You get a 5.1×3.1×6.3 inch build volume with the Mars 2 Pro with an activated carbon filter to absorb the fumes from resin. When compared to a filament 3D printer, resin does require more work but the increase in detail is a nice progression for those already in the hobby. Keep reading for more.

The ELEGOO Saturn Resin 3D Printer is going for $439.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. This is 20% off the normal $550 retail price. When compared to the Mars 2 Pro, the Saturn is an overall upgrade. You’ll have the better 4K resolution monochrome LCD with the larger 7.55×4.72×7.87 inch build volume. The time per layer is roughly the same as the Mars 2 Pro at around 2 seconds per layer. The 4K LCD here has the same XY resolution as the Mars 2 Pro 2K LCD at 50 microns. ELEGOO not only makes these 3D printers, but you can also buy resin. They come in a variety of different colors and can be purchased at 100, 500, and 1,000-gram intervals. For instance, the Grey 1,000 gram 405nm curing resin can be purchased for $29.69 with the on-page coupon clipped.

Right now you can still save on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer at $313.50. A resin printer is not recommended for those just getting started, but this filament printer is perfect. You get the ease of use of a fully integrated system while still being able to customize your printing experience. A built-in camera also allows you to monitor your prints. March 31 is World Backup Day so be sure to check out our roundup of deals on Synology storage solutions and more portable SSDs/HDDs.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer features:

Mars 2 Pro comes with a 6.08 inch monochrome LCD of 2K HD resolution and only takes 2 seconds per layer exposure to cure resin, which could significantly enhance your printing efficiency. Mono LCD has a much longer lifespan and stable performance during long term printing, thus saves your cost.

CNC machined aluminum body makes Mars 2 Pro a very formidable machine. Newly-designed sandblasted build plate has a much stronger adherence during printing and enables consistent printing success. Built-in active carbon could absorb the fume of resin and offer you a refreshing printing experience.

Brand new light source structure provides more even UV light emission and working together with 2K mono LCD, the printing details and precision are greatly improved and the 3D printed models are fascinating.

