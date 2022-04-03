Aaron Leather Goods: ambidextrous zippered portfolio sees new low of $48, more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aaron Leather Goods (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its toiletry bags, duffle bags, and other accessories at discounts upwards of 30% off. One product that is part of this sale is the Zippered Business Portfolio for $47.99 shipped. Normally listed for $70, this 30% discount marks a new low price that we’ve seen. Made from “100% genuine buffalo leather,” this portfolio is sure to stand out among the rest. Another feature that makes it stand out is the ability to configure the portfolio to work for both left and right-handed writers. You’ll have plenty of storage for pens, pencils, and more. Dedicated phone and tablet storage are a plus. Be sure to keep reading for other Aaron Leather Goods products.

More leather products:

After you finish checking out all the deals there, you can also check out these deals on everyday carry knives and multitools starting at $4.50. The featured product there is the Smith and Wesson 24/7 CK109 High Carbon S.S. Folding Knife for $8.72. In addition to the leather products discussed above, you can save on the elago Leather AirPods 3 Case in brown for $13.49 with the on-page coupon clipped. This deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked for the AirPods case. Finally, Carhartt’s Force Pro Backpack can be had at its lowest price of $90.

Aaron Leather Goods Zippered Buisness Portfolio features:

Introducing Aaron Leather premium organizer – It is handmade by expert craftsmen, designed for the modern day professional. This Padfolio cum Portfolio with business card organizer is the ultimate organizer for an on-the-go person. At your desk or in the field, this leather portfolio makes your task so much easier. It is made with our exclusive top grain leather which is semi-naked with natural variation. Aaron Leather Organizer is designed to be simple, practical and adaptable to your ever changing needs. It is comfortable to take around with you, wherever you go. We are confident that you will absolutely love our little creation, just as much as we do.

