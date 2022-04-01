Wrap your AirPods 3 in genuine leather with elago’s now $13.50 Prime shipped case (32% off)

The official elago Leather AirPods 3 Case in brown for $13.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Regularly between $18 and $20, it is now back down the lowest price we have tracked, matching our February mention for the lowest we can find at up to 32% off. If you’re looking for an inexpensive “genuine leather” flip cover for your AirPods 3 case, this is a solid option at $13.50. It also features brass hardware and comes with a carabiner clip so you can attach your AirPods to just about anything. elago says it  will develop a ”unique profile” over time as it ages as well. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many leather cases for AirPods 3 on Amazon for $13 or less, and certainly not from a brand we trust as much as elago. But if you can get away with a simple silicone model, the BRG case is a notable option that comes in at under $6 Prime shipped

If you’re looking for something even more unique though, take a look at Oakywood’s handmade Qi-ready AirPods 3 case. We featured it at the top of the year with an oak and walnut wood construction that still leaves your case compatible with wireless charging. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here

Just be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Sony LinkBuds if you’re looking for a notable AirPods alternative. 

More on the elago Leather AirPods 3 Case:

  • QUALITY YOU KNOW AND TRUST WITH elago. UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!
  • ONLY THE BEST MATERIALS WERE used in creating this case! GENUINE LEATHER gives the case a UNIQUE PROFILE that AGES WITH TIME – resulting in a case that cannot be replicated.
  • CARRY YOUR AIRPODS 3 WITH you anywhere! Brass Carabiner is included to KEEP YOUR AIRPODS CLOSE; attach it to your backpack, purse, bag, etc. and NEVER LOSE THEM!

