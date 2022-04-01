EDC and adventure ready pocket knives/multi-tools from $4.50: Smith & Wesson, Kershaw, more

Amazon is now offering the Smith & Wesson 24/7 CK109 High Carbon S.S. Folding Knife for $8.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25, it more typically sells in the $11 to $14 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. This is a 7.4-inch pocket knife (3-inch blade) made of high carbon stainless steel with a black, aluminum handle. Ready for your EDC and upcoming adventures, it sports ambidextrous thumb knobs, a pocket clip, and ships with a limited lifetime warranty. Head below for more pocket knife and multi-tool deals from $4.50.

More pocket knife and multi-tool deals:

We are also tracking a rare deal on the Carhartt’s Tool Roll at the best price in years on Amazon. Just be sure to scope out the new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo from Bellroy as well. This EDC-ready piece stows your keys and a multi-function tool in a neat leather case and you can get a closer look at it in our launch coverage.

Smith & Wesson CK109 S.S. Folding Knife features:

DIMENSIONS: 7.4 inch (18.7 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3 inches (7.6 cm) and a weight of 2.8 ounces

DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, aluminum handle

DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

