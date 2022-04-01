EDC and adventure ready pocket knives/multi-tools from $4.50: Smith & Wesson, Kershaw, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToolsSmith & Wesson
40% off From $4.50

Amazon is now offering the Smith & Wesson 24/7 CK109 High Carbon S.S. Folding Knife for $8.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25, it more typically sells in the $11 to $14 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. This is a 7.4-inch pocket knife (3-inch blade) made of high carbon stainless steel with a black, aluminum handle. Ready for your EDC and upcoming adventures, it sports ambidextrous thumb knobs, a pocket clip, and ships with a limited lifetime warranty. Head below for more pocket knife and multi-tool deals from $4.50

More pocket knife and multi-tool deals:

We are also tracking a rare deal on the Carhartt’s Tool Roll at the best price in years on Amazon. Just be sure to scope out the new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo from Bellroy as well. This EDC-ready piece stows your keys and a multi-function tool in a neat leather case and you can get a closer look at it in our launch coverage

Smith & Wesson CK109 S.S. Folding Knife features:

  • DIMENSIONS: 7.4 inch (18.7 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3 inches (7.6 cm) and a weight of 2.8 ounces
  • DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, aluminum handle
  • DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Smith & Wesson

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Mini Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warrant...
Kershaw’s Secret Agent fixed boot knife falls to ...
Carhartt’s Tool Roll hits lowest price in years o...
BOSCH’s 18V brushless 1/2-inch impact wrench feat...
DEWALT’s 8-inch dado blade set sees first discoun...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series ...
Shake up the drinks like a pro: Mixology 10-pc. bartend...
Withings Wi-Fi Body/+ HealthKit smart scales start at $...
Load more...
Show More Comments