Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40 or less, Hyrule Warriors $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once in the last year, and the best we can find. While Nintendo might have officially pushed back the sequel to spring 2023 now, if you or anyone you know is yet to add this one to the library, now’s a notable chance. This deal is also matched at GameStop where pre-owned copies sell for $27. While you’re at it, go scoop up this rare price drop on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console and this all-time low on the RDS Zelda Link’s Awakening Nintendo Switch Case. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Lost Judgment, the ongoing Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion, Rayman Origins, and many more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links