Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40 or less, Hyrule Warriors $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once in the last year, and the best we can find. While Nintendo might have officially pushed back the sequel to spring 2023 now, if you or anyone you know is yet to add this one to the library, now’s a notable chance. This deal is also matched at GameStop where pre-owned copies sell for $27. While you’re at it, go scoop up this rare price drop on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console and this all-time low on the RDS Zelda Link’s Awakening Nintendo Switch Case. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Lost Judgment, the ongoing Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion, Rayman Origins, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3
***Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $30 (Reg. $60)
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Rayman Origins Xbox Live $10 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- NHL 22 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Moving Out eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 5 pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6 from $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!