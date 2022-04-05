Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40 or less, Hyrule Warriors $30, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $40 or less
next Nintendo Direct - Breath of the Wild 2

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, within $10 of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once in the last year, and the best we can find. While Nintendo might have officially pushed back the sequel to spring 2023 now, if you or anyone you know is yet to add this one to the library, now’s a notable chance. This deal is also matched at GameStop where pre-owned copies sell for $27. While you’re at it, go scoop up this rare price drop on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console and this all-time low on the RDS Zelda Link’s Awakening Nintendo Switch Case. Then head below for the rest of today’s game deals including  Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Lost Judgment, the ongoing Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion, Rayman Origins, and many more. 

Today’s best game deals:

*** Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3

***Amazon buy two and get one FREE promotion

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirme...
Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld conso...
Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $3: Sonic, SEG...
RDS Zelda Link’s Awakening Nintendo Switch Case h...
Originally $270 WD_BLACK 2TB portable gaming SSD up to ...
Rare price drop puts Nintendo’s OLED model Switch...
Spigen launches crazy new luxury Italian leather and di...
9to5Toys Daily: April 5, 2022 – Apple Watch SE $49 of...
Load more...
Show More Comments