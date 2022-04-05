New 2022 low drops OnePlus Buds Pro down to $120 in two styles (Save 20%)

Blair Altland -
Headphonesoneplus
2022 low $120

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus Buds Pro for $119.99 shipped in two styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer is only the second notable discount of the year at $30 off. This beats our previous mention by $10 and is a new 2022 low, as well. While not the new Radiant Silver colorway that just launched, the OnePlus Buds Pro are still the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, the OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver a similar true wireless build without some of the bells and whistles found on the lead deal. Ditching ANC and the more compact in-ear design means you can score these buds for a much more affordable $80 at Amazon right now. These might not deliver quite as flagship of a listening experience, but are worth keeping in mind for a lower-cost alternative.

While you’ll find all of the other best personal listening deals in our headphones guide, be sure to have a look at the rare promotion that is now live on the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds. These currently deliver ANC features alongside a sport-focused design alongside a $25 Amazon gift card.

OnePlus Buds Pro features:

Hear the Unheard. Unleash the beats with OnePlus Buds Pro, premium earbuds built to provide a premium audio experience. Packed with power noise cancelling technology, a unique OnePlus audio experience, a long-lasting battery, and seamless connectivity across your devices, the OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to provide a seamless and burdenless audio experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

oneplus

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

All-new Beats Fit Pro earbuds with Apple’s H1 chip in...
Sony LinkBuds review: Unique hardware audio transparenc...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Studio Display $115 off launch ...
AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit best price of the...
Turtle Beach and ROCCAT announce nearly identical mobil...
Refresh your gas or charcoal grill with Char-Broil mode...
Hot Wheels RC Tesla Cybertruck falls to $80 in today...
Chefman’s Electric Panini Press Grill hits the lo...
Load more...
Show More Comments