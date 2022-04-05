New 2022 low drops OnePlus Buds Pro down to $120 in two styles (Save 20%)

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus Buds Pro for $119.99 shipped in two styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer is only the second notable discount of the year at $30 off. This beats our previous mention by $10 and is a new 2022 low, as well. While not the new Radiant Silver colorway that just launched, the OnePlus Buds Pro are still the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, the OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver a similar true wireless build without some of the bells and whistles found on the lead deal. Ditching ANC and the more compact in-ear design means you can score these buds for a much more affordable $80 at Amazon right now. These might not deliver quite as flagship of a listening experience, but are worth keeping in mind for a lower-cost alternative.

While you’ll find all of the other best personal listening deals in our headphones guide, be sure to have a look at the rare promotion that is now live on the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds. These currently deliver ANC features alongside a sport-focused design alongside a $25 Amazon gift card.

OnePlus Buds Pro features:

Hear the Unheard. Unleash the beats with OnePlus Buds Pro, premium earbuds built to provide a premium audio experience. Packed with power noise cancelling technology, a unique OnePlus audio experience, a long-lasting battery, and seamless connectivity across your devices, the OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to provide a seamless and burdenless audio experience.

