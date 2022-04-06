Take a look at Grovemade’s new wood Desk Shelf with cable management and cork accents

Grovemade – maker of fine desktop and Apple gear accessories – is introducing the latest generation of its new Desk Shelf. Not unlike the Oakywood model we reviewed previously, Grovemade is taking a higher-end approach to adding some additional storage space to your desktop. Available in a range of natural wood materials, the new Grovemade Desk Shelf is “designed to last a lifetime” and deliver a premium experience for a pair of monitors with additional storage space underneath and an integrated cable management system of sorts. Head below for a closer look.

The new Desk Shelf from Grovemade

The new Desk Shelf is designed by Grovemade in Portland, Oregon. It is made of a chamfered American walnut or eastern hard rock maple plywood (among other materials depending on your color of choice) with aluminum and cork accents hand stained with Japanese calligraphy ink. Measuring 46 inches wide by 9 inches deep, it is hand-sanded before being finished with a vegetable-based oil and can support up to two 27 inch monitors on the top with a 100-pound weight capacity.

The Grovemade Desk Shelf provides an ergonomic lift and ample space for up to two screens. It’s designed to last a lifetime and is suited to almost any modern work configuration, providing subtle organization for your space.

You’ll also find an integrated shelf tucked underneath the main panel “for storing books, trays, notebooks—any of your work tools that you need close at hand.” The metal under-shelf also neatly juts off the back of the unit to provide a sort of subtle channel that can be used for cable management, among other things:

Our approach was to create a simple, flexible solution. We originally designed a bent curve at the back of the shelf as a way to control how far things can be pushed back—the tray now snuggly bumps the back when it’s fully slid in. Then we tweaked the geometry to also deftly manage your cords by creating a narrow channel to guide them. It can accommodate any and all cord configurations—centered, left justified, right justified. It’s a gently organizing fix which creates a clean look from the back.

The new Grovemade Desk Shelf is available now directly on the site for $240 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take

Unlike most desk shelves out there – you can find these things for just over $20 on Amazon – and very much like the rest of the Grovemade desk accessories, this is not cheap. Clearly only for folks that really value the attention to detail the folks at Grovemade pour into every design they offer, it’s hard to recommend the Desk Shelf to anyone unless they are already heavily invested in the Grovemade lineup or just adore the design at play here. The aforementioned Oakywood model certainly isn’t overly affordable either, but if you’re looking for a premium option we do see it go on sale sometimes, unlike the Grovemade gear, and it delivers an arguably just as premium approach with a solid wood panel.

