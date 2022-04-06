HyperChiller transforms your hot coffee into cold brew in ’60 seconds’ at $20 (New 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the HyperChiller by Maxi-Matic Instant Coffee Cooler for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year outside of a brief offer at $17.50 for the holidays in 2021. Sure, you could just throw your brewed coffee in the freezer or wait overnight while it cools in the fridge. But this handy device allows you to brew normally – drip, pod, or otherwise – and it will turn it into refreshing iced coffee in “60 seconds.” You can brew directly into the HyperChiller or just pour the hot coffee in there afterwards. More details below.

If you don’t mind making a batch and waiting overnight, take a look at the Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker. It comes in at slightly less on Amazon starting from just over $14 Prime shipped right now and can chill up to 6-cups of coffee at the same time. “Our unique cold brew extraction process produces flavorful, full bodied cold brew coffee and tea.”

Speaking of kitchen gear upgrades, the best-selling COSORI 5.8-quart Air Fryer Oven Combo is down to $90 for today only over at Woot with free Prime shipping. Then go hit up our home goods guide for even more including Ninja’s latest Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker air fryer matching the Amazon all-time low and all of this Dash kitchenware from $10.

HyperChiller features:

Improved V2 product – the easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favorite beverages. Our Patented design uses regular water to chill and because there are no chemicals or Gels, all parts of the HyperChiller are dishwasher safe.

Having to hit the floor running this morning and don’t have time to prepare your iced Coffee, The HyperChiller will chill your Coffee in less than 60 seconds. Take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an Iced Coffee on the go.

It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller. Drip style model, no problem, simply pour the Coffee from the carafe and you are Iced in 60 seconds

