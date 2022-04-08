Moto G Stylus 2022 Android smartphone on sale for only the second time at $280

Amazon offers the new unlocked Moto G Stylus 2022 128GB Android Smartphone for $279.99 shipped in all styles. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount to date so far at within $7 of the all-time low. It is also the first time that all of the different colorways have been on sale, as well. Having just launched back at the beginning of February, the latest edition og Moto G Stylus arrives with a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a holepunch camera up at the top with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC to power the device. The biggest selling point is right in the name, as the smartphone packs a pop-out stylus that can be used for hand writing notes, crafting digital art, or just for more precise input. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to leverage some of your savings would be to pick up one of Motorola’s official cases. Also on sale via Amazon, these are down to $16.99 in a variety of colors for covering your Moto G Stylus in a protective TPU material. Down from $20, this is also the best price yet.

If you’d prefer something a bit more into the flagship territory, we’re tracking Amazon all-time lows on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22+/Ultra right now. Dropping down for the first time since beginning to ship earlier in the year, you can now save $100 in either version of Samsung’s latest with Galaxy Buds 2 thrown in for an extra $50 to keep the savings rolling.

Moto G Stylus 2022 features:

Built-in stylus. Sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos, and edit images with precision using a push-pen stylus. Up to 2-day battery life. Get creative, play games, or binge watch your favorite series without worry thanks to a 5000 mAh battery. Versatile 50 MP camera system. Capture everything from breathtaking ultra-wide images to extreme close-ups. 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display. Bring movies, videos, and games to life, and view your notes and sketches in Full HD+ detail.

