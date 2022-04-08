This 100-ft. outdoor string light is great for adding ambiance to your space at $24.50 (50% off)

Brightown USA (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100-foot Outdoor String Lights for $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 3QRA5JGU at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This comes in at 50% off its normal going rate of $49 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This string light kit is perfect for upgrading your outdoor space this spring. It includes 104 glass bulbs, with 100 destined for the string and four extras should you need them. Each one uses 5W of electricity and is fully compatible with the built-in dimmer, meaning you can really set the ambiance and mood of any outdoor space. The entire system is waterproof and there’s a 12-inch spacing between each bulb, making this kit perfect for larger areas as well. Keep reading for more.

You can pick up this 60-pack of S hooks with clips to hang your new string light for $11.50 at Amazon. These are great for hanging from twine, which can be picked up for $6 on Amazon. However, if you’d rather swap the traditional bulbs for LEDs to be more energy-efficient, this 48-foot strip can be picked up for $20 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that it’s 50% shorter overall, so you won’t have quite as much of coverage, though the system will use less electricity overall.

If you’re still getting the outdoor space ready for spring gatherings, don’t forget to check out Greenworks’ spring Black Friday sale that’s going on right now with up to 54% in savings available. After refreshing your yard care routine, be sure to check out Char-Broil’s digital electric smoker that’s on sale right now for a 2022 low of $280.50, which is perfect for spring BBQs.

Brighttown Outdoor String Light features:

G40 outside deck lights with 100 glass bulbs and 4 replacement bulbs. 1.5″ bulb, e12 or c7 candelabra socket base, 5w per bulb, help you to save more electricity bid. Dimmer compatible bulb, creating a warm and romantic atmosphere 100 hanging sockets, 6″ lead, 12″ spacing between bulbs, 6″ tail with female connector, total 100feet. The flexible strand that is thicker than a traditional rope to withstand the wear and tear of year round outdoor use. Not connectable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!